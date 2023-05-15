In a third attempt on his life, a well-known Lavender Hill tow truck owner was shot and killed. Darren Lombard, the 23-year-old owner of BLL Towing, was killed at the intersection of Liesbeek Parkway and the N2 on Thursday evening.

He died instantly after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds to his body. TOW TRUCK TURF WARFARE: Lombard was gunned down. File photo This was the third attempt on Darren’s life as he previously survived two attempts where unknown gunmen opened fire on him while he was sitting in his tow truck. In November, Darren put up a R50 000 reward for information after shooters pulled up next to him and fired 14 shots towards the driver’s side of his bakkie.

He survived the ambush but sustained gunshot wounds to his back and leg. At the time, Darren told the Daily Voice that he was being targeted in a tow truck turf war over areas that his father previously used to service. GONE: Darren Lombard, 23. “They want to make borders, [but that’s] crazy, we will stand our ground no matter what,” he said.

Darren’s family said they were not ready to speak when the Daily Voice reached out for comment on Sunday. Darren’s family at the crime scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that a murder case was registered for investigation. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on the corner of Liesbeek Parkway and the N2 on Thursday at about 7.40pm, where an unknown male was shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation,” Twigg explained.