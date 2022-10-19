The family of the Hanover Park woman, who was allegedly raped by ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede, has hit back at claims that the criminal case is politically motivated, saying he has threatened to sue her for R400 000. Speaking to the Daily Voice a day after Van der Rheede was released on R1 000 bail, the traumatised family, who cannot be named, say they are being unfairly persecuted.

The 54-year-old mom says their relationship with the councillor dates back many years, when she was elected onto the Hanover Park Safety Forum. She says in 2018, her daughter was a registered neighbourhood watch patroller and claims Van der Rheede had taken a liking to her. “She was very young and passionate about safety in Hanover Park,” says the mother.

“She was 24 at that time, and as a family we had no idea about this incident until he was investigated by the City of Cape Town. “My daughter was frequently at his office and had done various training as she wanted to be a law enforcement officer but didn’t have matric. “He wrote a recommendation letter for her and even introduced her to JP Smith.”

She says that same year, her son-in-law was killed in a shooting and her daughter spiralled into a life of drugs. “We didn’t know what was going on but, all of a sudden, she started using heroin.” INSPIRATION: Victim was mentored by the councillor Last year, the mother fell ill and after undergoing brain surgery, a family meeting was called.

The victim’s sister, 35, says: “I told her she must come right now and that my mom is sick and she must start looking after her [own] daughter. “I asked her why she started using drugs because we all thought it was because of her husband’s death, but then she told me about the councillor. “She told me that he touched her in his office and put his hand in her vagina, saying he can make her dreams come true.

“I told her to make a case but she refused because she felt nobody would believe her, and look now.” The mother says three months ago, they were contacted by the City of Cape Town regarding an investigation into Van der Rheede, and the incident again came to light. “The City hired a law firm who interviewed all of us last week, because I worked with him on various projects where he just appointed me as a supervisor and a community liaison officer without any qualifications [so] I needed to answer questions.

“I had to tell them everything, about how he made me sit and assign work to people in Hanover Park for City projects who weren’t even on the database, [but they were] people that he liked and knew.” She says the lawyer advised her daughter to open a criminal case against the councillor and three representatives were sent to her house to accompany her. “The lawyer sent people here to take her to the police station.

“This is the lawyer the City appointed, not us, so how can the community claim we are framing him? “Two days after the charge was laid she got a lawyer’s letter saying she is being sued for R400 000 and the letter was taken by the investigating officer. “We did not even know that using a finger is rape, when she opened a sexual assault case the police told us that putting your finger inside someone without consent is rape.”

Van der Rheede did not respond to any questions posed by the Daily Voice, but says he is saddened by the allegations. “I am saddened by the recent allegations of rape and sexual assault which resulted in my arrest,” he says. “Apart from stating that I categorically deny the allegations, I do not think it appropriate to comment on the merits of the allegations relating to either the criminal and civil matters as they are sub judice.

“The allegations are also being investigated by the office of the speaker and this is a further reason why it would be inappropriate to comment thereon. “The judicial process must take its course and I believe that I will ultimately be vindicated. “Despite the situation that I find myself in, I am totally committed to continue to serve the people of Hanover Park to the best of my abilities.