The three men who are accused of shooting two-year-old Kayden Jefferys appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

William Kraai, 22, Bradlot Breyton Baartman, 23, Shameem Isaacs, 37, were arrested on Sunday, the day after the toddler was shot five times in the neck and chest.

The court told all three that they have the right to legal representation and they have chosen a legal aid representative.

Their attempted murder case has been postponed to March 7 for legal aid and they remain in custody.

Kayden was playing outside his Paulsberg Street home when the armed suspects opened fire.

An eyewitness who also ran from the bullets told the Daily Voice the three gangsters started firing guns at girls sitting on the pavement as children were playing in the street.

She explained that they only saw afterwards that the toddler had been shot.

“The blood was oozing out of the neck, we didn’t know about the other bullet wounds.

“His mom put pressure on the wound, at the time the child was unresponsive, he was not even crying, and his eyes rolled to the back.

“Someone came and rushed him to the Day clinic where he was transferred to Red Cross Hospital.”

SURVIVED 5 SHOTS: Kayden Jefferys, 2, is in ICU. Picture supplied

Kayden’s father Morgan Sarels, 34, said his son was rushed to the ICU and doctors said they also found three other bullet holes.

“They spotted three wounds but they must still search for the bullets once he is stabilised.

“He woke up on Sunday night and smiled at me,” the dad adds.

