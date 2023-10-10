Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a little boy was knocked over by a City of Cape Town Law Enforcement cop. The officer, driving a law enforcement double cab bakkie, was patrolling the streets on Friday evening at about 6.45pm when he struck the four-year-old boy on the corner of Ulunthu and Suzakhule Street.

JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security, says that it is believed that the boy stepped into the road after he was separated from his friends. “While the exact details are still under investigation, according to an eyewitness, the young boy had crossed the road but realising he had become separated from his friends, had attempted to make a crossing again and stepped into the roadway as the patrol vehicle approached,” Smith explains. “Stopping the vehicle to investigate, the heartbreaking discovery showed an infant’s lifeless body.”

DETAILS: City’s JP Smith. Fie photo The child was declared deceased by paramedics on the scene. “This is an extremely heartbreaking incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the deceased young boy, and to those affected by this horrible tragedy,” Smith adds. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, confirms: “Mfuleni police registered a culpable homicide for further investigation.”