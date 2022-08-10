The family of two-year-old Qa-eed Oliphant say they are at a crossroads as they are desperately trying to raise R250 000 for a cochlear implant for the little boy. Qa-eed was diagnosed with Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder (ANSD) in January at Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

“He reached all his development milestones ahead of time except his language,” says his mother Saadiqah Solomons. “When he started pre-school in November we were advised by his teacher that we need to check his hearing out. “His hearing impairment is so complex as there are certain sounds he can hear so he would turn to look at you but he does not understand what you mean.

“We went for his first hearing test in November 2021 but they could not get the proper diagnosis because he had glue ear which means his ear was filled with fluid. “We were then referred to Red Cross Children's hospital for an Auditory Brainstem Response but that was also inconclusive. “They booked a grommet operation for 27 January and another ABR assessment and that was when they got his proper diagnoses.”

PLEASE HELP: Little Qa-eed On 23 May, Qa-eed had undergone a cochlear implant in his right ear which was provided free of charge but he needs to undergo another cochlear implant operation on his left ear, preferably before his third birthday in October. The family, from Ocean View, has managed to raise about R11 000 by hosting various fundraisers but still has a long way to go. “Our salaries basically go to his doctor’s appointments and speech therapy,” says the mom.