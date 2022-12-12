A three-year-old child has survived a gang bullet after heartless skollies forced entry into his Tafelsig home and shot him. Mom Tamryn Haupt, 35, says she was making tea when she heard the skote. Minutes later, her son Ryan was struck by a bullet in his thigh.

“It was around 11pm when the shooters came to the house. They were looking for our family friend who was visiting my husband,” the mom says. “The family friend, who is a gangster, was sitting in the lounge area, the door was open and they saw him sitting there. They fired shots at the window first and then at the door, more than 10 shots. UNDER ATTACK: The gunmen fired through this window “He tried to keep the door closed but gave in and ran into the bedroom where my son was sleeping.”

She says the three suspects managed to break down the front door and entered. “I was busy making tea and they told me to lay on the floor as they made their way to the bedroom. “I shouted: My baby! My baby! Can I please get to him? They didn’t answer, they just walked into the room.

“They shot my son in the thigh, he got up and wanted to come to me but the friend shielded him from the bullets and he [the friend] was shot four times.” YOUNG VICTIM: This little boy of three was shot in the leg. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Tamryn tells the Daily Voice the men ran out. “I think they are also from Lost City because the guy they wanted to shoot is from there. We don’t know who they are.”

Ryan’s father Marco Abrahams, 31, says the shooting has left him shaken. “I was at work when the shooting happened but every time a car pulls up in front of the house I lay on the floor because I don’t know if the shooters will come back. “But I know we were not their targets. I don’t even know if my friend is still alive. I am not happy that the police only responded 12 hours after the incident. We had to pick up the bullet casings ourselves because the children were playing with them.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed cops are investigating two cases of attempted murder. “The circumstances surrounding two attempted murders are being investigated following an incident during the early hours of this morning in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain,” Traut says. “At around 00:00 four unknown suspects forced their way into a residence in Alps Street and opened fire at the occupants, wounding a 41 year old male and a three year old boy.