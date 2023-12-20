This was revealed by the City of Cape Town who on Tuesday set the record straight following the tragic death of the 19-month-old girl on Saturday.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) owns the manhole in which Kensington toddler Skyler Salie allegedly fell and died.

Skyler allegedly fell into an opening near the Kensington intersection of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue while walking with her mother in the early hours of the morning.

RETRIEVE: Skyler Salie. Picture: Leon Knipe

Her lifeless body would be retrieved from the hole several hours after the incident.

However, the mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, indicated that it isn’t a manhole and that the opening is on the property of the SANDF and not the City of Cape Town.