The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) owns the manhole in which Kensington toddler Skyler Salie allegedly fell and died.
This was revealed by the City of Cape Town who on Tuesday set the record straight following the tragic death of the 19-month-old girl on Saturday.
Skyler allegedly fell into an opening near the Kensington intersection of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue while walking with her mother in the early hours of the morning.
Her lifeless body would be retrieved from the hole several hours after the incident.
However, the mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, indicated that it isn’t a manhole and that the opening is on the property of the SANDF and not the City of Cape Town.
He says: ...[T]he child had fallen into an access opening to old infrastructure belonging to the Military, leading to an abandoned conservancy tank.”
He adds: “To emphasise that the sad incident with the fatality in Kensington is due to an unmaintained conservancy tank that is owned by the SANDF.”
SANDF spokesperson Simphiwe Dlamini said: “Let us allow the investigation to come to a conclusion before we comment.”