A Mitchells Plain mother is kwaad for a local crèche after they dismissed her four-year-old from the school for crying too much.

Athena Collin-Paris says she was told by Priscilla Pelston, the Principal of Portlands Nursery School, to fetch her daughter on March 10.

“My daughter started at the school in January and from the start the teachers told me that she cries a lot and shouts,” says Athena.

“I know my child is a bit of a drama queen and she is a bit spoilt but I took it that she was crying because it was the first time she was at a crèche and was crying for me.

“The next month, the principal again told me that she was crying a lot but she did not say it like it was a major issue but then in March they said she will be dismissed from the school.”

The mother says she paid the crèche R750 per month and expected more from the teachers.

“I mean children cry all the time and if they cannot handle it then what sort of qualifications do they have?

“When I checked with other teachers they told me that the principal said my child must go because she was not willing to go to jail over my child. What does that mean? Was she going to hit her?”

Pelston, who has been at the school for over 30 years, confirmed the child was dismissed due to her disruptive behaviour.

“We cannot have a child that is so disruptive and unruly here at the school. We have over 60 children here every day so having a child screaming her lungs out is not good for us.

“What if somebody walked past and heard this child screaming, then they would think we are abusing her and we could go to jail.”

