Police are investigating after the body of a little girl was found in a black plastic bag on a rubbish heap. The community of Fisantekraal near Kraaifontein stood around the scene on Sunday morning, still trying to figure out who the child or her parents were.

It is believed the child was hidden in a wheelie bin that a 17-year-old boy was asked to empty at the dump site in the area. The teen told his mother that he was paid R20 for his trouble, and had no idea that the little girl was inside the bin. SHOCK: Little girl dumped in bin. Picture: Solly Lottering Resident Elize Manzan tells the Daily Voice: “We live opposite the dump site.

“The dogs always hang around there but then someone screamed, it was a woman who had seen the legs stick out of the bag. “I went to chase the dogs away before they could eat the child. “The girl’s upper body was swollen, her stomach area was very big, she looked burnt, like someone poured hot water over her. She had blonde braids.”

Elaine Hartzenberg, a community spokesperson, says the little girl looked about four years old. DISCOVERY: Elaine Hartzenberg points to where the girl was found. Picture: Leon Knipe “We do not know who the girl is, we went to go check and no missing person report was made at our mobile police station here in Dullah Omar Street. “So what we are thinking that the child must not be from the community of Fisantekraal.

“We as a community want justice for the killing of the small girl.” Elaine adds: “A detective told me that her private parts had been removed.” She adds that officers from Durbanville SAPS apparently took three women in for questioning.

DISMAYED: Fisantekraal residents at the scene. Picture: Solly Lottering Ntumiseng Lethole, the mother of the teen who emptied the wheelie bin, says three women had paid him to take out their trash. “My son was asked to dump the dirt bin further down our street. The ladies paid him R20 to do it. He showed us where they stayed. “He did not know that there was a body of a child inside the bin.”

GROOT SKRIK: Ntumiseng Lethole. Picture: Solly Lottering SAPS’ Wesley Twigg confirmed that Durbanville Police registered an inquest for investigation. “A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” he says. “The child is approximately four years old.