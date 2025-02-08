The community of Drieziek, Orange Farm, is reeling after a horrifying incident that has brought the issue of child safety into sharp focus. This comes after a three-year-old boy was allegedly fed bread laced with rat poison by his 18-year-old boeta last Friday.

On Thursday, the community came out in their numbers to comfort the Tsheole-Sibanda family during the funeral service of little Abraham Lebogang Tsheole, who was laid to rest at the De Deur Cemetery. It was reported that the boy was playing outside on Friday while his family were inside their home not realising that the 18-year-old suspect was allegedly planning to poison him. HARTSEER: The funeral of three year old Abraham Lebogang Tsheole who died after allegedly being fed poison by his older brother The 18-year-old suspect has since appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahajana indicated that the incident happened at about 11am last Friday. Mahajana explains: “It is alleged that on January 31, the child’s mother was at home with the accused and her two other sons, aged 16 and 22, when she noticed that her youngest son was missing. “Assuming he was playing at a neighbour’s house, she did not raise the immediate alarm. However, by 1pm, when the child had still not returned, she started searching for him.

“At approximately 4pm, the 16-year-old brother went to a nearby veld near the N1 highway to feed his goats when he saw the accused placing the child’s body inside a dustbin. “After confronting him, the brother took the dustbin containing the child’s body to their home and informed their mother. Emergency services were called, and the child was declared dead at the scene.” Police confirmed a case of murder and defeating the ends of justice was registered.

SAPS says: “On the same day, police investigation with the assistance of the community members led to the arrest of the 18-year-old suspect.” During a sombre service at the family home Thursday, mourners lamented the dark cloud hovering over the community. Ward councillor Mxolisi Nzondo says: “I am saddened by this tragic event because we are seeing an increase in the number of poisoning of children.