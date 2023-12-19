An Inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got a groot skrik when he responded to a complaint and found an abused tortoise chained to a pole on 5 December in Nomzamo informal settlement in Strand. Inspector Lwazi Ntungele followed up on a complaint about an animal that was chained up and denied access to water and shelter.

Ntungele says: “Entering the dusty yard, I was looking around for a dog but immediately saw this very large tortoise tethered on a short rope that was tied around a pole. “There was some sort of container nearby with nothing in it but algal growth, I assume that was once its water bowl.” REAL HERO: Lwazi Ntungele. Picture supplied He says there wasn’t even a blade of grass for the skilpad to nibble on in the dusty yard.

The tortoise’s shelter was an old table placed on its side with a piece of cardboard for a roof. Ntungele says: “I asked him [the owner] why he even had a tortoise in the first place. He claimed that the tortoise walked up to his front door one day and that was a sign for him to keep it as a pet.” The tortoise was removed from the property and the owner was issued with a formal warning.