The burnt body of a man was found near the railway lines in Kalksteenfontein. The body, which was burnt almost beyond recognition, was discovered by mense passing by Hydrangea Street on Saturday.

According to a source, the killers placed a tyre around the man’s neck and set him alight. “Hulle het tyres om die man se nek gesit, yoh shame,” the source said. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says that cops are investigating a murder.

“Bishop Lavis Saps has opened a murder docket for further investigation following the discovery of an adult male who was killed and burnt beyond recognition in Hydrangea Street, Kalksteenfontein, Bishop Lavis earlier today at about 7.40am,” he said. Pojie says it’s believed the murder weapons were also found on the scene: “Preliminary information reveals that Saps members were dispatched to Kalksteenfontein following reports of a murder. “Upon arrival, the members found the unrecognised body with two knives and a stone, believed to be the murder weapons, on the scene.

“The motive as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident form part of an ongoing investigation.” A neighbourhood watch member from Bonteheuwel says they didn’t see anything suspicious. “We were sitting here until 4 am. They probably waited for us to go in, so that probably happened around 5 or 6am,” the woman said.