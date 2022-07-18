Employees at the Tops at Westgate Mall in Mitchells Plain say the bottle store is being targeted after being robbed twice last week. They say a group of men entered and looted the shop after 6pm on Thursday, while the store was closing.

“The guys came in here and just started taking stuff, wine off the shelves and they also took cigarettes,” said a male employee. “We could not even do anything because they came in here so quickly and they had masks on, so we could not see who they were. “It all happened so quickly and I cannot tell you if they had guns or not because they came in and went straight for what they wanted.

“On Tuesday, the shop was also robbed and it might have been the same people because they came in here knowing exactly where to go for what they wanted. “On Tuesday they forced the staff into the storeroom and on that day, it was about eight guys with guns.” Bottles of dop and cigarette cartons were taken from the store.

A parking guard said the skelms left the scene in a white bakkie. When the Daily Voice contacted the centre’s management, a representative confirmed the robbery took place but no injuries were reported. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident that took place on Tuesday, July 12, after 4pm.