Ten lucky Daily Voice readers made sure their kids will be dressed for success for the new school year after winning vouchers worth R1000 from Toppers Uniforms.

The handover was held at Toppers Uniforms in Athlone on 16 January, and each winner could choose any school items that they needed.

JOY: Khashief Soeker with his three daughters

Winner Claudette Langeveldt said: “Thank you very much once again, it was a truly blessing in this time, being unemployed at the moment.”

Manager Anisha Esat says Toppers is a local business that services over 200 schools and businesses in the Western Cape, offering a wide range products including tunics, tracksuits, blazers, skirts, cardigans, shorts, golfers, jerseys, rain jackets, shoes, etc.

