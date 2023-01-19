A Kraaifontein mom got a surprise when her baby was born with two teeth. Rudene Booysen, 31, says she nearly fainted when she saw her son’s tandjies and all she could think about was how eina breastfeeding was going to be.

Little Cleavon Clark is now six weeks old and Rudene says it wasn’t as bad as she had imagined it would be. Meanwhile, her son appears to be ready to pop out some more teeth with little white nubs appearing on his lower gums. The sturdy infant was born via C-section on 28 November at Tygerberg Hospital and the mother of two says: “A lot of mummies look for things like a birthmark to recognise their babies, but my baby came out with two whole teeth!

Miracle: Little Cleavon Clark “It was amazing when the nurse told me that he was born with teeth. I nearly fainted. “When they brought him to me I immediately put my finger in his mouth and felt the tandjies.” Her excited neighbour Carmelita calls Cleavon a “miracle baby”.

Rudene laughs: “Carmelita het heeltyd gesê ons moet die kind in die koerant sit. And today my baby is just six weeks old and getting ready to pop more toofies. “He is a very healthy baby and is not even sick now that he is getting more teeth.“ In 2018, baby Moegamat Thaafir Ragan surprised nurses and his young mom when he was born with two front teeth on 6 November.

Mishqah Ragan, 19, from Belhar, says nurses at Karl Bremer Hospital were shocked to see her son’s tanne. “I carried my full term and he was a Caesarean baby and weighed a full 2.6kg,” she says. “The sister told me, ‘haai, die baby is gebore met twee tande.’ I laughed and didn’t know what to do. I was still heavily medicated.”