Firefighters scrambled to douse a huge fire that destroyed a warehouse and damaged surrounding businesses in Parow East during the early hours of Monday morning. According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out at a tool manufacturing company on the corner of Fritz Spilhaus Avenue and Jean Simonis Street just after 5am.

The roof of the building collapsed due to the blaze, while a textile factory also sustained damage. Parow resident Fernando Simmons says he was on his way to work when he saw the fire. LOSSES: The fire caused the building’s roof to cave in “While I was driving, I saw the smoke coming from that area and I was worried because my company is close by and there was another fire in that same area a few months back that caused damage to our premises as well,” he says.

“Luckily there was no damage done there by us and I cannot tell you if the same place burned down the last time but I know it was definitely in the same block. “I was also thinking the fire was there by Chinatown, but when I got closer, I saw it was by the storage warehouse of the tool factory.” DAMAGE: United Power Purchasing warehouse in Parow When the Daily Voice contacted the tool manufacturers, United Power Purchasing, an employee confirmed the fire took place at their factory, but they did not know what caused the blaze.

The employee, who did not want to be named, added nobody was in the warehouse at the time while the owner was unavailable for comment. CONFIRM: Jermaine Carelse The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, confirmed firefighters were deployed to the factory at 5.25am. “City services responded with 40 firefighters, 10 firefighting appliances and an aerial appliance to a storage facility on the corner of Fritz Spilhaus Avenue and Jean Simon Street,” he says.