Christel Moseadie died a slow and painful death. This was the expert testimony of Laura Peddle, who took to the witness stand in the rape, murder and robbery trial of the 36-year-old Hout Bay woman.

Christel’s body was found naked and covered with a gown in the bathroom of her Petersen Street home on November 7, 2019. Her cousin Andrew, 22, was arrested. Peddle explained that she counted 17 wounds on Christel’s body, six of which were defensive wounds. The doctor said some of the wounds were likely caused by blunt force trauma by an object and because of the length of time it took for Christel to die, she wouldn’t call it an accident.

This after Andrew in his plea explanation claimed that he didn’t mean to kill Christel. During Peddle’s testimony, Christel’s sister Janine could be heard crying in the court. EMOTIONAL: Janine Moseadie Peddie said: “The sheer number of injuries to her face, neck and hands showed the type of struggle she had before she died. “The amount of blood in her eyes shows prolonged significant head pressure and the knot tied with the shorts around her neck was so tight that her tongue protruded.

“It must’ve taken about 10 to 15 minutes,” Peddie testified. According to Andrew’s plea – parts of which were read out to Peddie – he strangled Christel with her scarf after they argued, and because he was dik gedrug, he became furious and stabbed her with a scissor. When he realised what he had done, he covered the body with clean clothes, because “for some strange reason, he felt that taking clean clothes covered what he had done”.