Two statements from leading Muslim bodies condemning the Western Cape Government’s embracing of the LGBTQ+ community have gone viral on social media. The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB) has slammed the DA-led local government for decorating state buildings in rainbow colours in support of Pride Month, stating that there are “bigger issues to be highlighted”.

The two faith-based organisations sent out statements following a joint announcement by the WCG and Parliament to “dress up” the Western Cape Provincial Parliament Building in the Pride communities’ vibrant colours. Premier Alan Winde said the decision was made to visibly show their support and willingness to confront “unacceptable and archaic” prejudices and discrimination the LGBTQ+ community faces. While the announcement was widely supported, the MJC and Cape Town Ulama Board clapped back.

The MJC stated that social ills such as poverty and crime, with solutions, should instead light up Parliament buildings and be the government’s focus. “The MJC [SA] believes that the Western Cape government should prioritise significant matters over mere frivolity,” read the statement. The CTUB’s statement backed this up saying that it is critical to publicly demonstrate their displeasure at the “Extra Mile” and “Pride” taken to normalise and promote the LGBTQ+ community.

“We fear as a community that the increased emphasis on this matter in the way it’s being forced down our throats is going to result in the behaviour being normalised and actually contradicting the kind of upbringing that we are trying to give our children at home,” the organisation said. However, drag artist Belinda Qawamba Ka-Fassie of Gender Dynamix said: “The effort to show symbolical and visible support to the LGBTQ+ during the Pride Festival should not go unnoticed. SUPPORT: Belinda Ka-Fassie. “The MJC and Ulama Board use the premise of the Islamic religion as an impetus to disregard the subjectivities of LGBTQ+ people.

“Disregarding the importance of symbolic representation is invalidating the existence of the LGBTQ+ community.” Winde said on Sunday he “disagreed” with the comments of the Muslim bodies. “In my recent State of the Province Address, I spoke of our deep respect for all our citizens, regardless of their cultural background or beliefs,” he added.