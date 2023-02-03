The Road Traffic Management Corporation has slammed the behaviour of two drivers following a viral video showing a sports car overtaking a superbike on a highway in KwaZulu-Natal.
The BMW biker had been filming his speedometer on his M1000 RR.
The video, shared by SA Trucker, shows the bike's speedometer increasing from 119km/h to 308km/h.
But the biker is bested as a McLaren 720S is seen cruising past.
Speaking to IOL, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said: “It is this kind of reckless disregard of the law which is behind the high number of fatalities on the roads.”
According to cars.mclaren.com, the 4.0L twin-turbo-charged V8 engine can go from 0-60mp/h in 2.8 seconds.