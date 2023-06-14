A heartless skelm, who has been stealing tombstones and crosses from Klip Road Cemetery, is behind bars after he was busted at his Parkwood home. The 31-year-old suspect, who allegedly poses as a cleaner, was found on Monday afternoon with the stolen stash inside his Gerda Court council flat after mense piemped him to Law Enforcement.

According to Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, officers responded to a complaint of a man seen lurking in the graveyard. HEARTLESS: Suspect was arrested at his Parkwood home. Picture supplied “According to the informer, he was busy stealing headstones. “Officers found an adult male fitting the description of the suspect and he was found in possession of two headstones and a cross. “The 31-year-old suspect who resides in Parkwood was arrested and charged for being in possession of suspected stolen goods,” Smith says.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said a joint search of the suspect’s home by Law Enforcement and SAPS uncovered two large cement tombstones and a wooden cross with the names of the deceased clearly visible. “The Law Enforcement officers requested assistance in searching his home after they received the tip-off. On arrival our officers identified him as an old skelm and started questioning him. “First he claimed he worked at the cemetery, but our officers knew he was lying and told him to produce proof, which he couldn’t,” Laing says.

A tombstone skelm from Parkwood will appear in court after he was busted by Saps and Law Enforcement. Picture supplied “Then he claimed that he volunteered his services to people who came to the grave sites. “On the tombstones you could clearly see the names of those deceased as well as the cross. “He was questioned extensively and it is suspected that he steals the tombstones to get to the metal bars which he then sells for scrap. Also, the bronze plates on the crosses are sold.

“He was charged with being in possession of suspected stolen property and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this week.” SCARED TO DEATH: Skelm confronted at home Community Policing Forum chairperson Melvin Jonkers said the courts must make examples of skurke like this who desecrate burial grounds. The cemetery has been prone to theft and in the past, Jonkers added, and skelms also stole flowers and re-sold them to mourners at funerals.

“We are shocked that someone would go as far as stealing tombstones and crosses. “These items are already so expensive and for someone to go and steal from dead people, it shows how disrespectful the thieves have become,” he says. “I also want to warn the public against buying crosses and tombstones or any other item belonging to a grave from a source that is not credible.