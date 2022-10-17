A group of notorious skollies accused of shooting a one-year-old laaitie from Cafda have gone on trial at a special circuit court in Cape Town. The bandiete, led by alleged gang boss Anderson “Bougaard” Koeberg, face a long list of charges relating to the murder of toddler Tashwill Junior Nel and the attempted murders of his cousins.

Tashwill died inside his father’s parked car on July 8, 2018 in Komlossy Street while sitting on his uncle’s lap and playing with the steering wheel. According to the State’s case, Dillon Absolon, Koeberg and several others opened fire on the car and shot Tashwill’s mother in the arm as she tried to save the boy. SHOT DEAD: One-year-old boy Tashwill Nel While Absolon was arrested shortly afterward, cops went on a manhunt for Koeberg, who was identified as the leader of the Junky Funkys gang in Steenberg and Muizenberg.

Four months later, cops found Anderson in Pollsmoor Prison after he was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and charged him with Tashwill’s murder. At the time, police spokesperson FC van Wyk revealed that Anderson was wanted for five open murder cases and 11 attempted murders amid widespread shootings. The group went on trial at a circuit court at Cape Town Regional Court last week, and face over 70 charges including murder, attempted murder and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.