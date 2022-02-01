Police are looking for the suspects who shot and injured a two-year-old child in Kraaifontein yesterday.

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says an attempted murder case docket was opened for investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident this morning at about 11.37 in Ashley Court, Scottsdene, where a two-year-old child was shot and wounded are under investigation.

“Kraaifontein police were called to the day hospital where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

SHOOTING: Scottsdene

A few months ago, another child, Chante Abrahams, 9, was also shot and injured at Ashley Court while she was playing netball outside.

A member of the Eikendal neighbourhood watch, who did not want to be named, says:“I heard the gunshots and rushed to Ashley Court.

“People said about 11 shots were fired but then the gun jammed, it happened while the children were playing and one little boy was hit in the left arm.

“I rushed with him and his father to the Kraaifontein hospital because we could no longer wait for the police and ambulance.

“He cried a lot and the bullet was lodged in his arm.

“He was stabilised at the hospital and we hope that he won’t have any lasting damage.

“His granny who looks after him was very traumatised as well.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]