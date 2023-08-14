A child died after his home in The Hague, Delft, caught fire on Sunday morning. Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse has confirms that the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.15am of a structure alight in Barracuda Street.

“A three-year-old minor died in a fire in The Hague [yesterday],” Carelse says. “Crews from Belhar, Kuils River and Mfuleni were on scene and found the informal structure engulfed in flames. “By 8am, firefighters managed to extinguish the fire which destroyed a single structure and left three persons displaced.

“The body of the male minor was discovered under the debris and was declared deceased by medical personnel,” he adds. “The cause of the fire is unknown and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.” When the Daily Voice arrived at the house in Barracuda Street, the grieving parents said that they were still too emotional to speak to the media.

A community member and fellow residents are collecting donations to help the family get back on their feet as their home was destroyed. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said that Delft SAPS have opened an inquest docket. Anyone with information on the fire can anonymously contact call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.