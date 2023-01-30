Four men belonging to the Ama Don’t Care gang in Uitsig have been sentenced in the Western Cape High Court after they were found guilty of the murders of four-year-old Likeshia Joubert, her oupa Christopher Cornelius, 46, and eyewitness Glenda Ruiters, 56. Dawnay Davids, Mahlubandile Jacobs, Moegamat Swarts and Vincent Davids were convicted in November 2022 for attacking the three victims in March 2019, having gone on a rampage in Uitsig, Ravensmead as part of the gang.

Police said the skollies arrived at a residence in Geranium Street in Ravensmead on 25 March, 2019, with the intention to extort the resident. WITNESS: Glenda Ruiters killed They returned the next day for more protection money but the resident refused. “Later in the day unknown males returned to the house, firing gunshots at the victim, fatally wounding Christopher Cornelius and his four-year-old grandchild Likeshia Joubert.”

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “[Glenda] Ruiters’ sin was witnessing Cornelius and Joubert’s shootings while she stood outside her house. “She told her family members that she feared for her life, as one of the shooters ran past her after the shooting. “Eleven days later, on April 7, 2019, she was shot at point-blank range when she opened the door to [Vincent] Davids, who was accompanied by Swarts.

“Swarts fired shots at [Nikita] Ruiters but missed,” Ntabazalila added. TOP Spokesperson: NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA During sentencing last Thursday, State advocate Liezel Scholzel came head to head with judge Robert Henney, diving into the sensitive issue of using child witnesses in court and how the prosecution went about doing so. In the end, Scholzel was able to secure successful convictions and sentences, reports the Cape Argus.

The State previously said evidence given by the police indicated that when the leader of the G-Unit gang was killed in 2018, the gang split up and the Ama Don’t Care gang emerged. Ama Don’t Cares then terrorised the Uitsig community during 2018 and Davids and his co-accused were alleged to have been responsible for this onslaught. The youngest of the four, Dawnay, will serve 20 effective years’ imprisonment for the murders of Lakisha and Christopher, while Jacobs received life sentences for all three murders.