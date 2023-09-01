Police have made a breakthrough and arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting of teen Tiyana van Rooyen. The 13-year-old meisie was caught in the crossfire while playing outside in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

The shooting took place in Aintree Crescent on August 19 while the Grade 8 pupil from Beacon Hill High School was playing at her friend’s house. SCENE: Tiyana was hit while playing outside in Beacon Valley She was discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital on August 24 and is recovering at home. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed that two suspects, aged 25 and 27, have been arrested and detained.

When the Daily Voice visited Tiyana’s home on Wednesday, she clarified that she was not shot in the face but through the back of the head. The bullet has been removed. “I am feeling OK, like normal, but it’s only my headaches, my mom needs to keep supervision over me because it is my first week at home. “I had stitches in my head which have since been removed,” the teen explained.

“I was not shot in my face, the bullet entered through the back of my head. I fell on my face. That is where the blood came from. “I was playing in the yard next door on the stoep and I heard one shot go off. “I jumped and ran towards the door but then a bullet struck me and I fell.”