The Western Cape Education Department has announced that applications are open for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2023 school year.

School applications for next year will be open until April 15 to give parents and guardians sufficient time to get their children registered.

For the 2022 school year, the WCED received more than 70 000 late applications resulting in many being unplaced.

The WCED said the online application on its website takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The following documents will be required:

The last official school report card

ID, Birth certificate, passport of the learner; or

A study permit (foreign learners); OR

Proof of application (study permit) or a police affidavit

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools Only]

Proof of Residence (Rates account, Lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence).

The DA’s education spokesperson in the legislature, Deidre Baartman, said the WCED has also implemented various measures to mitigate late applications.

There have been 129 mobile classroom deliveries, 97 vacant classroom repairs to accommodate more than 4 000 learners and 11 Learner Transport Routes that will serve more than 6 000 learners, already approved for 2022 and beyond.

She said all WCED District Offices are available to assist parents with applications.

Further help can be sought at the following pop-up stands between 9am and 3pm:

19 and 20 March 2022

Airport Shopping Centre in Belhar/Delft

Cape Gate Centre.

26 and 27 March 2022

Gugulethu Mall

Khayelitsha Mall

2 and 3 April 2022

Parow Centre

N1 City Mall

[email protected]