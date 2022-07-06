A Gugulethu mom says she wants her tikkop son in jail after he allegedly tried to burn down her house. Eunice Motisi, 68, says on Saturday at around 9am, her son Mawethu, 31, asked her for a R30 so he could buy deodorant but she suspected he just wanted to buy drugs with it.

“After I refused to give him money, he went to the flat at the back and started a fire,” she says. “We got up and called our neighbour who tried to help us extinguish the blaze. “When we tried to use our own water it was off. I suspect that he first went to shut it off so we cannot put the fire out.”

FRIGHTENED: Eunice Motisi The angry mom says her neighbours helped by carrying buckets of water before the firefighters arrived. “I’m grateful for the people who helped us, my husband and I would not have been able to do it ourselves. I only have one leg and use crutches and my husband is 75 years old.” Eunice says her home was partially damaged.

“We want him to be arrested because tik has taken over his life. “We have tried to take him to rehab, when he came back he looked healthy but he fell off the wagon and now I want him to be in jail. “What he did scared me because I don’t know what else he can do to us.”