Over 20 people have been left homeless after a tikkop allegedly started a fire that destroyed five shacks in two yards in Uitsig. Beulah Zaal says she and her son are now forced to sleep on her mother’s couch after the fire destroyed their home in Connaught Road.

The 40-year-old says: “On Sunday around 8pm, there was a tikkop that made up her own hokkie here on the yard who started a fire. “She is known to the landlord but we all know she is on drugs and we told her that the wind was too strong to make the fire. “She just said we must shut up because this is not our yard and if she wants then she will burn the place down.”

Beulah says the woman refused to listen and when another resident later went to go check if the gate was locked, he saw the hokkie was on fire and screamed for help. “My son and I just ran out of our house and by the time we got outside, the wind took the fire from the hokkie to the three shacks on our yard and the one next door. Ons plek was afgebrand.” She says fire services were on the scene about 20 minutes later while neighbours tried their best to put the blaze out.