Andrew Moseadie blamed his cousin’s death on tik. This was heard as the State and defence headed their closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court in the murder, rape and robbery trial of Christel Moseadie, who was found strangled to death in 2019.

Andrew was arrested a few hours after Christel’s naked body was found in the bathroom of their Hout Bay home on 7 November 2019. The cousins had, according to evidence presented in court, had an argument before an altercation broke out. BRUTAL DEATH: Christel Moseadie. The State is set to prove that Andrew stabbed and strangled his cousin to death, thereafter raped her and removed her takkies and cellphone from the scene to help him with his next fix.

The closing arguments started off with a heated back-and-forth about Andrew’s reasoning and the evidence provided in court. Andrew’s defence explained to the court that their client had indicated that he did not mean to kill his cousin and said tik was the reason for the violent outburst. This explanation was, however, taken with a pinch of salt by no-nonsense Judge Monde Samela, who recalled the State witness, Dr. Laura Peddle testified that the 36-year-old died a slow and painful death after she was strangled over a long period of time, by someone who had applied pressure then released it on several occasions.

Judge Samela also commented on the fact that Andrew had shown no remorse in court during the trial and remarked on the day when the accused laughed loudly in court as family members testified and spoke about their feelings regarding the incident. “You are lying and misleading the court, but with your lies you will be caught,” Samela assured Andrew. Andrew’s father was also present in court as the two sides concluded their cases.

The dad remarked outside of court that whatever sentence his son is set to receive, would be what he deserves. Christel’s older sister, Shireen Marthinus, said even though there was a barrier between the families, they also came to realise that it was Andrew who had allegedly murdered her sibling. “For us sisters and our mother the pain will never go away, but we remain hopeful that justice be served for my sister.