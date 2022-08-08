A trio of tik-smoking skelms wanted across the Cape Flats for robbing unsuspecting mense have finally been busted thanks to wakker cops in Grassy Park. Grassy Park SAPS commander, Dawood Laing, says the skelms were nabbed following a high-speed chase through Ottery after they robbed an elderly man of his iPhone Pro Max worth R20 000.

“These three skelms are wanted all over for going around in this blue Hyundai Getz and robbing people walking in the street,” says Laing. “For weeks now there have been cases registered against the two men from Retreat who work with a woman from Parkwood. They are wanted by police in Diep River, Steenberg and Wynberg for these robberies.” He says on Thursday, cops chased after the skelms after being alerted to a robbery in Ottery Road.

“The officers were doing what we call bin patrols because these are often stolen on bin days or are being used to transport stolen items. “Just before 1pm they came across a groot man who said he had been robbed of his iPhone Pro Max by skelms in a car. “He said he was approached by one of the men who threatened him with force and took his phone and they drove away.”

The arrest saw multiple cop vans chase after the thugs with sirens blaring as residents captured the arrest on camera. “They saw the vehicle in Elm Road and instructed the driver to stop but he refused and that is when the chase happened,” says Laing. “The officers called for back-up and the skelms were cornered at the corners of Fourth Avenue and Johnson Road.