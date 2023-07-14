The family of nine-year-old Tiano Anthony, who was shot and killed in Manenberg, have issued a public apology to the Fancy Boys gang for accusing them of being behind the shooting. This comes as alleged drug mert Brendon “Katjies” Jacobs, 34, made his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The Grade 3 learner from Easter Peak Primary School was hit in the head on Sunday afternoon while playing outside his home in Towerkop Road. BLOODY: Where Tiano was hit in the head by a bullet in Towerkop Road. File photo His family initially claimed he was shot by a lone gunman belonging to the Fancy Boys gang, who opened fire on children in the street. Aunt Michelle Malgas said Tiano collapsed on the pavement after the bullet ripped through his head.

The family rushed him to hospital, where he underwent a life-saving operation. #dailyvoicetiktok #tiktokmzanzi #skrikvirniks #tiktoksouthafrica #capetown #news #dailyvoice ♬ Background Music(815729) - Pavel @dailyvoice_news Police confirmed that an alleged drug merchant has been busted for the murder of Tiano Anthony, who passed away on Monday night. #fyp Despite surviving the four-hour surgery, the laaitie died in the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital on Monday night from complications. At the same time, Manenberg cops uncovered that he was actually shot by someone known to him.

Police spokesperson Ian Bennett explains that during the investigation, cops discovered that there had been no shooting in the street and took a 34-year-old man from Tiano’s house in for questioning. Jacobs was initially arrested after being found in possession of drugs worth R10 000 but when questioned, he admitted that he had been cleaning his gun and fired a shot that struck Tiano in the head. The SAPS Anti-Gang Unit followed up information which led them to the arrest of another 24-year-old man, who was found in possession of the weapon.

During Thursday’s court proceedings, Jacobs was told that he had been charged with murder and the case was postponed to July 20 for a bail information hearing. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Michelle says the family was still in shock at his arrest. “Like I said, he is not family of Tiano but a family friend. My sister did not lie to the police,” she says.