The man accused of shooting little Tiano Anthony in the head has been granted bail of R2000 in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court. Brandon Jacobs appeared on charges of murder and the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition last Thursday following the shooting of the Manenberg boy.

The Grade 3 learner from Easter Peak Primary School died in hospital last Monday after being placed on life support following the shooting in Towerkop Road earlier this month. Tiano was playing in the road when he was shot. He was rushed to hospital and underwent a four-hour operation, which was successful, but left him in a critical condition.

Unfortunately, Tiano passed away on Monday night after his heartbeat became weaker. The court heard how the 34-year-old accused, who had previously confessed to police officers that he was inside the house cleaning his gun when a shot went off. According to the affidavit, he had the gun for protection.