The nine-year-old boy from Manenberg who was shot in the head has tragically died in hospital. Police confirm that an alleged drug merchant has been busted for the murder of little Tiano Anthony, who passed away on Monday night.

In a shocking twist, cops have revealed that the laaitie was in fact killed by a man close to him and that the shot that killed him was fired from inside his home, and did not come from gang crossfire as was alleged by his family. Residents at the scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Panic spread in Towerkop Road on Sunday afternoon as frantic mense rushed the child to hospital after he was struck by a bullet while playing outside his home. Residents and his family claimed he had been shot by a lone gunman who opened fire on children in the street.

His aunt Michelle Malgas said the Grade 3 learner from Easter Peak Primary collapsed on the pavement after the bullet ripped through his head. “The bullet went through in the front and came out at the back. “Everyone came out and we decided to take him away to the hospital ourselves because we knew the ambulance would take too long,” she said.

SCENE: Panic gripped residents in Manenberg. On Tuesday, police spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett, said during the investigation cops discovered that there was no shooting in the street, and that they took in a 34-year-old man from Tiano’s house for questioning. “I can confirm that the accused confessed to police officers that he was inside the house where the child lived and was cleaning his gun when a shot went off,” said Bennett. “The Anti-Gang Unit followed up information which led them to the arrest of another 24-year-old man who was found in possession of the murder weapon.

“Both men have been charged and will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon.” Michelle confirms that Tiano died in hospital on Monday night. “He went for a four-hour surgery on the same day and survived but was in a critical condition.

“On Monday the family was called in and he was still holding on. “Tiano passed away on Monday night and they said his heartbeat was too weak. “There was too much damage to his brain and he did not make it. We are very traumatised and hartseer.”

The aunt adds that they were not aware of the arrests and were not informed that the shot came from inside the house. “He is not a relative of Tiano, he is a family friend. “We had no idea that he was busy with a gun and we were told Tiano was shot by someone in the street.