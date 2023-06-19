A crèche in Wesbank, Delft was the recent target of a break-in but all the robbers got away with was toilet paper and wet wipes. The skelms used a pitchfork to neatly remove a door’s window panes.

Wesbank Educare Centre housekeeper Ragel Ellis explained that on Wednesday, she walked into the centre as usual and unaware of the break-in. GROOT SKRIK: Educare housekeeper Ragel Ellis. Pictures: Patrick Louw “When I arrived at work, I had to walk around the glass. I thought what’s happening? Did someone get hurt? As I walked closer, I noticed they broke into the educare,” she adds. The staff member had never previously experienced something like this.

“I looked around and saw a pitchfork. We investigated further and noticed that luckily they didn’t get in, they only managed to open the burglar bar gate, but couldn't get through the aluminium door.” FOUND: Robbers used pitchfork to gain entry. But the skelms made sure they did not leave empty-handed. According to Ellis, the diewe removed the window panes of the door and stole what they could reach.

“They broke off the padlock and neatly took out the windows and placed them on the side. A crèche in Wesbank has been the recent target of a break in. Picture: Patrick Louw “We looked inside to check what was gone, and noticed that they took the wet wipes and toilet paper out of a trolley that was standing closest to the door,” she says. “Later on we also found that a hammer, screwdrivers and a spade, among others, were stolen out of the shed.”