Hanover Park residents are living in fear after a young man was killed and his relative wounded when heartless skollies opened fire in Agulhas Court on Sunday. The terrifying shooting, which broke out shortly after 9pm, saw shocked mense gather around Zanedine Titus, 23, before he was rushed to Heideveld Hospital, where he died.

KILLED: Zanedine Titus, 23 According to a 21-year-old family member, who was also wounded in the gunfire and asked not to be named, they are still in shock. “He is known as Babes and is not married and doesn’t have any children,” she said. “On Sunday at about 9.30pm he was sitting on the stairs by our flat and I was on the opposite side by my ouma’s house.

“They came up the stairs and just shot him while he was smoking.” The frightened woman recalled running towards her huis after seeing the skollies on the stairs before they turned their guns on her. “My friend threw herself over me after they just came shooting at anyone in the court,” she said.

“They shot me twice but it was only two flesh wounds. The community rushed me and Zanedine to Heideveld hospital. “His mother was told by the doctors that the bullets hit Zanedine in the stomach and he was on life support. “They had no choice but to switch the machines off. We don’t know why they shot him because he is not a gangster.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed the shooting. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday in Agulhas Court, Hanover Park where an adult male was shot and fatally wounded and a female shot and wounded are under investigation,” Twigg explained. SITE: Shooting on Agulhas Court stairs “According to reports, Philippi police attended the crime scene where they were informed that the victims sustained gunshot wounds to the stomach and were taken to a medical facility in a private vehicle for medical treatment.

“The adult male was declared deceased by medical staff. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation.” When the Daily Voice visited the family on Monday, residents packed Zanedine’s home while his mom went to identify his body at the mortuary.