An alleged gang boss from Grassy Park is accused of forcing his victims to withdraw criminal cases against him, amid death threats. Grassy Park SAPS station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says the 45-year-old suspect is a dik ding in the Six Bobs gang and is believed to be behind a hijacking syndicate targeting motorists in Grassy Park, Schaapkraal, Wynberg and Diep River.

Laing says: “On Friday, he was found in a hijacked VW Polo that was taken by force from the owner. It appears that in the hijacking they used a Nissan Micra, which they hijacked earlier in Schaapkraal. Him and his co-accused were found in the stolen vehicle and charged.” INFORM: Station commander Dawood Laing. File photo Laing says last year in Pelican Park, as the suspect and his manskappe were being chased by a security company after hijacking a vehicle, one of the gang members was killed in the shootout, and the community rioted and protected the suspect from police. The concerned cop says: “After the car was recovered, the owner decided to withdraw the charges.”

Laing says after that incident, the 45-year-old suspect was arrested multiple times, but each time he was released after the charges were dropped as victims withdrew their statements. Laing says: “Because the motorists were targeted at their homes, the gangs know exactly where to find them. “In our investigations, we found that now that the police are refusing to do the withdrawal statements, the gangs are personally escorting the victims to court to withdraw the cases. We have found that the gang members send threatening voice notes, look up the complainants on social media and threaten to kill them.”