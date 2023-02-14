Three young children have been left without a mother after a woman was killed by a gang bullet while inside her home. The incident took place in Surburg Walk in Hanover Park Sunday morning.

Wagiedah Abrahams, 31, was lying on a couch when a gunman came to her house shortly after 6am, stood outside the front door and opened fire. ATTACK: Wagiedah was shot while on her couch. Her boyfriend Manuel Brown, tells the Daily Voice: “She was awake, the gunmen stood in front of our door which was open and just started shooting about seven shots. “I was sitting on the bed opposite her and I heard the first shot and I thought it was a klappertjie but the shots continued.

“I hid on the other side of the bed and I thought she was in the safest place, they can’t shoot her through the wall. “Somehow she was shot in the hip, it’s the second time that same klong came to shoot here. “The first time the door was closed and he shot underneath the door, and now the door was open and he came again.”

Manuel says the shooter was looking for someone else. AMBUSHED: Bullet hole. “There were more people in the house with us, so he knew who he was looking for. “After the shooting, everyone ran out and he shot again from the corner... they were four guys.

“I ran back home because Wagiedah was shouting and I asked if she was shot and she said she didn’t know. “I checked her chest and there was no blood, but when I turned her I saw a red spot.” “She asked for water and I told her not too much because I was scared the bullet would move, but she kept saying she’s getting warm.”

HARTSEER: Berk Manuel Brown. Wagiedah was rushed to Heideveld Day Hospital where she sadly died a few hours later. She leaves behind three kids aged six, nine and 12. Manuel says the children did not stay with them.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms that Philippi SAPS are investigating a murder case. “According to reports on Sunday at about 6am, the 31-year-old victim was at a premises in Surburg Walk, Hanover Park, with friends when about four unidentified males opened the door and one of them fired random shots. “The deceased was the only person struck and was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed due to her injuries sustained.