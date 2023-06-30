A dom skelm has died after he accidentally shot himself during a burglary.
Mpumalanga police received information about an alleged robber who had “eliminated himself” during the commission of a series of robberies in the Vosman policing area.
“It all erupted when the suspect and his currently unknown number of his co-accused persons were involved in terrorising occupants of houses in a certain plot where in the process, committed cases of business robbery, house breaking as well as theft,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala.
Occupants of the plot were confronted by the group of robbers, one of them armed with a firearm.
“Further information revealed that victims were tied in their houses whereby suspects ransacked their homes and demanded cash. It is reported that in one house, the suspects robbed the victim of a white VW Jetta,” Mohlala explained.
During the incident, the owner of the car managed to untie himself but was fatally shot by the armed intruder.
“All the houses were ransacked, where suspects also took a safe which contained a pistol. In the process, the victims somehow managed to untie themselves,” said Mohlala.
“According to information, the suspect with the firearm, while trying to take a wallet which was inside the stolen car, somehow accidentally shot himself in the leg.
“Instead of his accomplices assisting him, they reportedly drove off, leaving him behind bleeding profusely.”
He died in hospital.
Police revealed that residents chased the fleeing robbers.
The alleged skelms eventually abandoned the stolen car and fled on foot, leaving the safe containing the pistol in the vehicle.