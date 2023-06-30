Mpumalanga police received information about an alleged robber who had “eliminated himself” during the commission of a series of robberies in the Vosman policing area.

A dom skelm has died after he accidentally shot himself during a burglary.

“It all erupted when the suspect and his currently unknown number of his co-accused persons were involved in terrorising occupants of houses in a certain plot where in the process, committed cases of business robbery, house breaking as well as theft,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala.

Occupants of the plot were confronted by the group of robbers, one of them armed with a firearm.

“Further information revealed that victims were tied in their houses whereby suspects ransacked their homes and demanded cash. It is reported that in one house, the suspects robbed the victim of a white VW Jetta,” Mohlala explained.