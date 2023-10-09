More than a hundred refugees from Paint City in Bellville are now on the street after they were booted out of the camp by their own mense. The group of mostly women and children say they Were evicted on Friday after they disagreed with the rules of a “militia-like” crew who put themselves in charge of the camp.

“The problem started when we stood up against the leader and when we said no to his manipulation,” said Matthew Sabiti, a spokesperson for the evictees. Matthew claims the leader, Jean-Pierre Balouse, is now living in another refugee camp in Namibia but is still giving orders. EVICTEES’ SPOKESPERSON: Matt Sabiti. “He is still in control here. These people are behaving like a militia. They do everything for him. People here pay money,” he claimed.

“We pay up to R500 a month just to move in and out of the camp, even for work, and another R50 if we come in late, after 9pm. “This land was given to us by the City of Cape Town but he claims that this place belongs to him.” However, the City has distanced itself from the matter at Paint City.

“The Department of Home Affairs operates both Bellville and Kensington sites while it conducts a repatriation/reintegration process and can be contacted regarding confirmation of these alleged incidents,” the City stated ON Sunday. The refugees illegally occupied the Methodist Church in Greenmarket square in 2019, and about 600 people were placed in Bellville. The shelter was established under the Disaster Management Act regulations. The refugees have refused to be relocated to local communities and want authorities to resettle them in countries other than South Africa, believed due to xenophobia and crime.

Aisha Mackson, who was beaten during the eviction, says they were busy exposing “corruption” in the camp. INJURED: Aisha Mackson hurt in eviction. “We tried to expose the corruption that is going on,” she said. “We have to pay to move in and out of the camp, monies are being collected but it all goes to the leader in Namibia.”

The mom of four suffered head injuries that needed medical attention. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that two men were arrested for the assault. “We can confirm that two adult males [foreign nationals]were arrested and will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court [today],” Twigg added. The evicted group has now settled along the busy Robert Sobukwe Road near the Bellville taxi rank.

When the Daily Voice looked to enter Paint City yesterday to speak to the group in charge, a man denied access. Meanwhile, SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen will be launching an intervention with the relevant organisations. “This humanitarian crisis was created by in-fighting and it’s about power because the group outside was asking questions about monies they paid that ended up in Congo or Namibia.