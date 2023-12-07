The Heideveld man accused of slitting his wife’s throat has been caught. In a shocking twist, Manenberg police revealed that Arthur Sass had been on the run since 2008 for allegedly stabbing another woman to death.

Sass, 49, who has been a wanted man since the horrific attack on his wife last week, was busted in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The 40-year-old victim, who asked not to be named, was hospitalised after he allegedly grabbed her at a tuck shop and slit her throat with a knife after an argument. HARROWING EXPERIENCE: Mother of two attacked. Speaking to the Daily Voice, the scared vrou said she was too bang to leave her home as she believed he was still in the community after evading cops for more than a week.

She explained she has been stalked by her estranged husband for nearly a year and that he threatened to kill her daily. The couple have been married for six years but the woman said she kicked him out after he allegedly tried to rape her teen daughter. She said last Monday he became enraged after he was sent away from the Heideveld Emergency Centre when he came to see their son who had been injured in an accident.

Medical staff had explained that only one parent was allowed inside the ward. Heideveld Emergency Centre. File photo Sass returned to his wife’s home in Irene Court the next morning and waited for her to leave the house. The woman explains that when she went to a tuckshop to get cereal for her son, when Sass, after an altercation, grabbed her and cut her throat.

Yesterday morning, police took her to several addresses that Sass is known to frequent when they received a tip-off that he was hiding in Betsy Court. The woman tells the Daily Voice: “We went there and they got him and then he turns around and says he slit my throat in self-defence. But all this time he warned he would kill me one day. I am so relieved he is gone and now I can even go back to work. Manenberg station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, confirms the arrest and says: “He was arrested shortly after 5am on Wednesday morning.