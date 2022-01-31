A local charity is appealing for assistance for a Mitchells Plain mom who unexpectedly gave birth to triplets last year.

After four months of starving and sukkeling to provide basics like milk for her three daughters, mom Tamryn Steyn, 31, says she bundled up her babies and headed to the Mustadafin Foundation last week.

The married mom of five says she first discovered she was pregnant in February after taking a home test and went to the clinic.

She says several days later, she started bleeding and was sent to Mowbray MOU and they said it was one baby.

“In May, I was 21 weeks and when I went for a check-up, they told me it was two babies.

“I got a skrik and I was kwaad because I didn’t even want to be pregnant because I didn’t have work,” says Tamryn.

In September, she experienced pain at home and was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital where she was given yet another surprise by doctors.

“They told me I was going into premature labour and they did an ultrasound.

“They were worried because they said their lungs may not be developed right yet.

“I heard the doctor say three baby girls and I asked her: ‘Are you j**?’ I got such a skrik.”

She was taken for an emergency C-Section and gave birth to Leah, Mia and Tia.

“Leah weighed the most at 1.3kg and then Mia at 1.2kg and Tia at 990 grams. Tia was the tiny one they didn’t pick up the first time.

“I was very depressed but when they were born and I saw my children, all that changed.

“They were in the NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit] until November and then we were transferred to Mitchells Plain District Hospital.

“While at Groote Schuur, I sukkeled a lot to get to them to take their breast milk because I never had taxi fare and the social worker wanted to send the police to my house.

After being discharged, Tamryn returned home with her three bundles of joy but says the reality of caring for three babies simultaneously hit them hard as her husband is also unemployed.

“When you are in hospital, there are nappies and supplies but at home there is nothing.

“I have no income and even had to use Shoprite sakkies for nappies because I had no food to eat, my breastmilk dried up and I had to get formula.

“I came to the Mustadafin Foundation because I couldn’t anymore.

“One night there was no formula and I was forced to make black tea for the babies.”

Samantha Reitz from Mustadafin says they have included her in one of their support programmes.

SUPPORTIVE: Samantha Reitz and Leah

“I could see she was depressed and she cried and said she did not have kimbies and milk.

“We immediately took her to the head office and we sorted them out with basics.

“But we are appealing for help because the needs will keep growing. She is registered on our Isibindi programme.”

If you would like to help call the foundation on 021 633 0010.

