Three young people were shot and wounded yesterday in Gemsbok Street, Kleinvlei. It is alleged the incident took place just after 6am when the trio came home from a party further down the street and a car pulled up with unknown gunmen.

Jeanine Pretorius, 43, says her son’s girlfriend was one of the victims. She insisted they are not gangsters and almal is in shock. “Everyone came from the bash and they stood outside the yard talking because they were on their way to the shop to buy a chaser and cigarettes,” she explains. “They are a group of youngsters in their teens and early 20s who make music and some of them work.”

EVIDENCE: A bloodied blanket at the Kleinvlei scene. Picture: Marsha Dean Jeanine says her son’s girlfriend was also at the party but came home to sleep. “At the time of the incident, my eldest son went to work and she still said bye to him. So she also stood outside with the youngsters and they spoke about what happened at the party and that was when the car pulled up and they started shooting,” she adds. “I heard the shooting and asked who was busy kapping my bungalow down, then they all started running inside my Wendy.”

Jeanine says that according to the victims, a car klopping music pulled up and two ouens got out and started shooting. The three victims have been hospitalised with wounds to the leg, thigh, foot, finger and below the buttocks. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Three victims, two males aged 18 and 24 and one female aged 19, who sustained gunshot wounds were transported to hospital.