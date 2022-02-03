A Blue Downs mother says she is still waiting for a Mitchells Plain window installer to fix the work he promised to do.

On January 14, the Daily Voice published an article where Anthea du Preez was unhappy with the work done by Waleed Jacobs, from Modern Glass and Aluminum, at her Brentwood Park home and the installer promised to fix the work but that did not happen.

“In the article, he said he would come the next day, Saturday, January 15, and I messaged him to confirm but still nothing,” says Anthea.

“I thought to myself that I will give him another week because he said he has a lot of projects but it’s been almost three weeks since he made the second promise and I have been waiting for him to come and fix stuff since September so now something has to be done.”

UNHAPPY: Client Anthea

The 50-year-old mother said she paid Waleed over R20 000 to fix six windows and two sliding doors but all she got was a ton of silicone and loose windows.

“I do not even wash my windows because I am scared it will fall out and in Blue Downs, it is very windy so when there is even a bietjie wind, then we run to close it because we are scared it is going to break.”

Anthea said she is considering taking the matter to the small claims court as she feels cheated.

“I mean no harm to Waleed’s business but I really do not know what to do, must I just leave the whole thing and wait for my windows to fall out?”

When Waleed finally returned the Daily Voice’s calls yesterday, he said he had just spoken to Anthea: “We have been speaking and she said she is available after 3pm on Saturday.

“We have arranged a date for me to come.”

[email protected]