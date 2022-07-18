Three teenagers were shot and wounded at a party in Delft on Saturday. According to witnesses, a group of youngsters was sitting on the pavement in Kalossie Street making a potjie after 10pm when two unknown men opened fire and left in a black Polo Vivo.

Nikita Finch, 18, was shot in the stomach, Kyle Adams, 18, and Chelsea Stanley, 19, were both struck in the legs and all three were rushed to Delft Day Hospital. Kyle’ mother Camelia Adams says: “After I heard the gunshots, I went to the scene to call Kyle and heard the neighbour say, ‘se sy ma’. That was when I knew my child was shot. Three teenagers were shot and wounded at a party in Delft on Saturday night. Picture: Marsha Dean “He said he went to skip the song when he got shot in the knee. I spoke to him every day about standing on the corner and he would not listen to me.”

Paul Finch says his daughter Nikita is well known in the community as she operates a feeding scheme. “Before we realised what was happening, the car was standing in the road and two guys were outside of the car opening fire,” he says. “The one shouted from the car to the other guy, ‘come let’s go’, and they took off after firing six shots.”

“We were devastated when we heard it was our daughter, because she is not involved in gangs nor are her friends gangsters.” DEVASTATED: Nikita’s dad Paul Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that the shooting is under investigation: “According to reports, the victims were standing on the corner when a VW polo stopped next to them and the occupants started shooting at them,” he says. “The victims were taken to a medical facility.”

“Cases of attempted murder were registered for investigation. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Meanwhile, another Delft family is heartbroken after their 18-year-old son was killed by an unknown shooter during loadshedding on Saturday evening. ‘NOT A GANGSTER’: 18-year-old Nico Fredericks from Delft Residents say Nico Fredericks was killed metres away from his home in Bakkiesblom Crescent after 6pm.