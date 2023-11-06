Three sisters from The Range in Forest Village, have pleaded for help after they lost everything in a fire. The sisters say they are trying to rebuild their lives after escaping the flames with only the clothes on their backs.

Sisters Irene Swartz and Janelle Eksteen were woken up by their tietie Theresa Pienaar’s screams after midnight on Thursday. Theresa explains: “We are three sisters who have been living in three separate Wendy houses on the property (in Range Road) with our children and partners for the past 10 years. We build everything around our places, our whole lives were there, so seeing it go up in flames really hurts.” GUTTED: Theresa Pienaar and sisters in ruins in Forest Village Theresa says she was busy prepping for the next days recycling, when she realised that their homes were on fire.

She adds: “I remember taking the bags off the waentjie and when I turned around, my place was on fire. It spread so fast that we couldn’t save any of our things, so we lost alles, from our clothes to our IDs, the kids’ birth certificates, everything. “The only thing we had was the clothes on our backs.” Theresa says no one was injured, while they’ve had to move in with relatives.