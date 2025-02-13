THREE men alleged to have kidnapped Eastern Cape girl Emaan Fatima Ghumman appeared in the East London Magistrates Court yesterday.
This came hours after the nine-year-old of Buffalo Flats in East London, was released after her Pakistani parents paid a ransom.
The three men, aged between 20 and 67, who were charged with kidnapping, made a brief appearance in court. The matter was adjourned for a formal bail application next week.
Emaan was allegedly kidnapped while walking home from school last Tuesday.
Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba, spokesperson for the Hawks in Eastern Cape, said the three suspects were arrested following a joint-operation by a multi-disciplinary team last Wenesday.
The team, he said, consisted of members from the Kidnapping Task Team of Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks, East London Public Order Police, East London Flying Squad and Provincial Hostage Negotiators.
Fumba says: “A meticulous investigation by the joint team led to the arrest of the suspects last Wednesday. The trio appeared before the court last Thursday and the matter was adjourned for bail contents.
“All three suspects were linked to the kidnapping. Due to the pressure exerted by the joint team, the victim was released unharmed near a police station, during the early hours of yesterday morning.”
Fumba said more arrests were imminent as investigations continue.
Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, provincial head of the Hawks in Eastern Cape, applauded the joint team for their sterling job in bringing the victim home unharmed.