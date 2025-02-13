This came hours after the nine-year-old of Buffalo Flats in East London, was released after her Pakistani parents paid a ransom.

THREE men alleged to have kidnapped Eastern Cape girl Emaan Fatima Ghumman appeared in the East London Magistrates Court yesterday.

The three men, aged between 20 and 67, who were charged with kidnapping, made a brief appearance in court. The matter was adjourned for a formal bail application next week.

Emaan was allegedly kidnapped while walking home from school last Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba, spokesperson for the Hawks in Eastern Cape, said the three suspects were arrested following a joint-operation by a multi-disciplinary team last Wenesday.