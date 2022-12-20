Three men have died and another injured in a suspected taxi-related shooting in Khayelitsha, Site C. One was inside a Toyota Quantum minibus and the others were outside the vehicle. It is believed that the injured victim was a bystander.

SAPS said cops have assigned special officers to investigate the shooting which took place on Saturday evening. Spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed: “Detectives assigned to the provincial taxi task team are probing the circumstances that left three males with fatal injuries and an innocent bystander with a gunshot [wound] following an incident on Saturday night in Khayelitsha. “At around 8.15pm, police were alerted to a shooting incident on the corners of Idada and Nyebelele streets, Site C.

“On the scene the bodies of two males were discovered with gunshot wounds next to a Toyota Quantum taxi, while the third victim was discovered inside the vehicle.” Traut said that the shooting is believed to be related to ongoing taxi-industry violence. “According to reports, four unknown gunmen opened fire on the victims in what we believe is related to the taxi industry,” he explained.

“The bystander who sustained a gunshot wound was admitted to hospital for treatment.” However, Codeta secretary-general Nceba Enge has insisted there is no taxi feud in Khayelitsha. “We are not aware of any taxi war or violence, and we were not informed about the shooting,” Enge added.