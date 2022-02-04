Three people were killed and several injured in a horrific crash involving a Sibanye bus, a delivery van and another car on the N7 near the Durbanville off-ramp yesterday morning.

Cops have opened a case of culpable homicide for investigation.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said reports of the deadly accident indicated that a VW Polo sedan drove into the back of a small delivery vehicle which was driving in the direction of Malmesbury.

He said: “As a result of the collision the driver of the utility vehicle lost control and veered into the lane on the opposite side, crashing into an oncoming bus loaded with passengers.

“The driver of the bus could not avoid colliding with the vehicle.”

“Three occupants of the delivery vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“The driver of the Polo was transported to a nearby hospital.

“The passengers of the bus were also transported to hospitals in the vicinity for minor injuries, two passengers sustained serious injuries,” Van Wyk said.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed a bus from their Sibanye fleet was involved in the accident while on the way to Cape Town.

“There was nothing that our driver could have done given the speed at which everything occurred.

“Tragically, three people in the third party vehicle sustained fatal injuries while several passengers on board the bus sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Our driver is also receiving treatment for shock.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased during this very difficult time.”

