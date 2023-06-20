Three SAPS generals, two of whom have retired from active duty, are expected to appear in court this week after they had corruption charges levelled against them. On Monday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the charges relate to job recruitment processes within SAPS in 2016.

National Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the charges follow interviews of advertised posts that were held in Tshwane seven years ago. “The three generals were members of the selection panel responsible for the interview and recommendation of candidates in relation to the advertised posts,” Raburabu said. “They are alleged to have agreed to tamper with the scoresheets which resulted in a different candidate being appointed, thus prejudicing the deserving candidate.”

The accused are expected to make their first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. In a separate incident, two Limpopo cops who allegedly demanded a bribe to make a case go away are currently facing charges of corruption. Takalani Carlos Mokwena and Masiakwala Masilo David, both attached to the Sekgosese police station, are alleged to have demanded a bribe of R15 000 from a complainant, under the pretence that there was a saak that was opened against him by his girlfriend.