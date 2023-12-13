The three suspected hitmen from Cape Town who made headlines following their arrest in Durban have appeared in court. Keano Nathan de Klerk, David Christian Davids and Aneek Francis, believed to be skollies from Delft, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they face charges of possession of ammunition and illegal firearms with the serial numbers filed off, and two stolen vehicles.

KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirms: “The matter did appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. “It was remanded to 18 December for bail consideration, which means that the accused persons are currently still in custody.” The suspects were nabbed on Saturday after police received a tip-off about two hijacked vehicles spotted at a lodge in Sydenham.

More on this HL’ trio bust in Durban

Police spokesperson Lt Col Robert Netshiunda said officers also discovered four firearms, nine loaded magazines, eight bulletproof vests and an empty rifle bag. It’s believed the three suspects boarded a bus from Bellville to Sydenham last week to kill someone. Sydenham has become a hotspot for drug turf wars and in the past has seen Capetonian gangsters flocking to the area to take control of the lucrative drug trade. Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, a researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, said the cooperation between gangs from different provinces has increased over the last decade.